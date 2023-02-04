Raymond James Comments on Gold Royalty Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY)

Gold Royalty Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Gold Royalty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Gold Royalty’s current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Gold Royalty in a research report on Friday.

Gold Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Royalty stock opened at $2.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $363.96 million, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.94. Gold Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $4.45.

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.87 million for the quarter.

Gold Royalty Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Gold Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -28.57%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GROY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Gold Royalty by 43.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 36,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 11,025 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gold Royalty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Royalty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Royalty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.04% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

