Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Reduced by Northland Capmk

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Harmonic in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.06. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.49 per share.

Get Harmonic alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.25 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Harmonic from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Harmonic Trading Down 3.4 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harmonic

Shares of Harmonic stock opened at $14.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 0.92. Harmonic has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Harmonic by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,004,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $148,685,000 after buying an additional 72,246 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 5.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,459,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $97,501,000 after buying an additional 389,000 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 13.0% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 6,835,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $89,334,000 after buying an additional 784,597 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 1.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,768,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after buying an additional 51,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Harmonic by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,282,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,900,000 after acquiring an additional 68,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total value of $369,215.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 24,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $369,215.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 150,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,226,615.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 50,000 shares of Harmonic stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $745,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 265,023 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,842.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,987 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,212 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Harmonic

(Get Rating)

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.