Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Leidos in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.45 EPS.

LDOS has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Leidos Price Performance

LDOS stock opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.77. Leidos has a 12-month low of $81.07 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.90.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 21.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leidos

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Leidos during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Leidos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 329.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 288 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Leidos during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 13,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $1,444,381.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 219,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,696,107.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total transaction of $2,718,277.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 219,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,689,845.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,630 shares of company stock worth $6,426,652. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also

