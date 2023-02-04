Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Lifted by Raymond James (NYSE:NEM)

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Newmont from C$76.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Newmont to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Newmont to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM opened at $49.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.72. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $86.37.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Newmont by 14.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 46.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,973.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $530,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,949 shares in the company, valued at $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,100. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.