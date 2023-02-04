Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for HighPeak Energy, Inc. Cut by Seaport Res Ptn (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS.

HighPeak Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ HPK opened at $27.57 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.79 and a 200-day moving average of $23.49. HighPeak Energy has a 52-week low of $17.24 and a 52-week high of $38.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.65 million. HighPeak Energy had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 34.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 81.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 5.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in HighPeak Energy by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HighPeak Energy

In related news, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 42,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.95 per share, for a total transaction of $926,333.90. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 292,089 shares in the company, valued at $6,411,353.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HighPeak Energy news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 14,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $320,929.98. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,739,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,204,824.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Michael L. Hollis purchased 42,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.95 per share, with a total value of $926,333.90. Following the purchase, the president now owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,411,353.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 90,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,987,775 over the last three months. 88.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 31st. HighPeak Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.99%.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

