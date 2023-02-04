Oppenheimer Comments on Moody’s Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:MCO)

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Moody’s in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.22. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Moody’s’ current full-year earnings is $9.38 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Moody’s’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.38 EPS.
Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 62.08% and a net margin of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 EPS.
Moody’s Stock Performance
Shares of MCO opened at $324.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $286.61. The stock has a market cap of $59.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.26. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $230.16 and a 12-month high of $354.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.
Moody’s Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.63%.
Institutional Trading of Moody’s
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCO. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 110.0% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.
Moody’s Company Profile
Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.
