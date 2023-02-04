Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Heartland Financial USA, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Heartland Financial USA in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.37 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Heartland Financial USA’s current full-year earnings is $5.41 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HTLF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Heartland Financial USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Heartland Financial USA to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 14th.

Heartland Financial USA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HTLF opened at $50.97 on Thursday. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $39.27 and a 1 year high of $52.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.04. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $234.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,655,980 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after buying an additional 15,446 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the fourth quarter worth $246,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 543,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,358,000 after purchasing an additional 75,924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Financial USA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio is 22.67%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

