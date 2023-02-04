Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier expects that the company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

TSE:CP opened at C$106.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$86.12 and a 1 year high of C$111.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$105.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$101.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 24.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. In other news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total transaction of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,569,850.47. Insiders have sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,825 in the last ninety days.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.