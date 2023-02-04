NuStar Energy L.P. Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.20 Per Share (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at US Capital Advisors cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NuStar Energy in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. US Capital Advisors analyst J. Carreker now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for NuStar Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.02 per share. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for NuStar Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 143.16% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $413.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.11 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NS. Barclays raised their price target on NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $16.88 on Thursday. NuStar Energy has a 1 year low of $12.80 and a 1 year high of $18.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.64. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in NuStar Energy by 16.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.48%. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.46%.

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

