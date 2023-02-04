New York Community Bancorp, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for New York Community Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on NYCB. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Compass Point dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.95.
New York Community Bancorp Trading Down 1.5 %
Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Community Bancorp
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 181.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,156 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in New York Community Bancorp by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. 63.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Marshall Lux acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld sold 138,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.74, for a total value of $1,207,859.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,676.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marshall Lux bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.
New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.
About New York Community Bancorp
New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993, and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New York Community Bancorp (NYCB)
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Wolverine Worldwide
Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.