Stifel Firstegy Weighs in on Precision Drilling Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $3.59 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS.

PDS has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Precision Drilling from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Precision Drilling to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

NYSE PDS opened at $73.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. Precision Drilling has a one year low of $43.15 and a one year high of $87.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 2.39.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 9.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 52,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,890,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,499,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Precision Drilling by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. 45.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision of onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes rig and directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

