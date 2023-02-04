Sandstorm Gold Ltd. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NYSE:SAND)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) – Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Sandstorm Gold in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Sandstorm Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Sandstorm Gold’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 62.75% and a return on equity of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $38.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.00 million.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Down 3.5 %

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$13.25 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

Shares of Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.46 on Thursday. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter worth about $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Sandstorm Gold by 302.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 7,215 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were issued a $0.0147 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Sandstorm Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition of gold and other metals purchase agreements and royalties. It operates through the following segments: Aurizona, Black Fox, Bracemac-McLeod, Chapada, Diavik, Fruta del Norte, Hounde, Karma, Relief Canyon, Santa Elena, Vale Royalties, Yamana Silver Stream, Other, and Corporate.

Further Reading

