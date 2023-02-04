Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hudbay Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The mining company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$451.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$393.87 million.
Hudbay Minerals Stock Performance
Shares of HBM opened at C$7.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.51, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.24. Hudbay Minerals has a 1 year low of C$4.07 and a 1 year high of C$11.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.30.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Waterton Global Resource Management, Inc. sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total transaction of C$21,750,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,927,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$137,228,440.17.
About Hudbay Minerals
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.
