Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Decreased by Seaport Res Ptn

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southwestern Energy in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the energy company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Southwestern Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.32 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.
SWN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Mizuho cut Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,222,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 21.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,933,972 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,047,000 after purchasing an additional 9,882,224 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Southwestern Energy by 3,154.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,712,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $210,700,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676,300 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.3% during the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 31,014,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 29.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 15,869,358 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $97,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644,846 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.
