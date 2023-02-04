Atb Cap Markets Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 1st. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.01. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.73 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CP. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway Trading Up 0.4 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at C$106.04 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$98.63 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$86.12 and a 52-week high of C$111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,556,365.06. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.57, for a total value of C$168,713.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,556,365.06. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Insiders have sold a total of 12,517 shares of company stock worth $1,324,825 in the last ninety days.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Stories

