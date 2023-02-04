Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of SM Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $1.35 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.39. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.23 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on SM Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of SM Energy from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of SM Energy from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SM Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.75.

SM Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SM opened at $32.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 4.43. SM Energy has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.05. SM Energy had a net margin of 36.09% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The business had revenue of $835.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SM. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,229,142 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after buying an additional 1,046,602 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 405.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,086,000 after buying an additional 948,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in SM Energy by 35.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in SM Energy by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SM Energy by 65.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,776,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $60,735,000 after purchasing an additional 705,246 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.92%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

