Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the oil and gas development company will post earnings of $4.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $4.69. The consensus estimate for Pioneer Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $30.54 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $19.51 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $277.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $346.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $273.11.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $220.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $200.09 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $53.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.39.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,532,686,000 after buying an additional 589,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,444 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after acquiring an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

