Altius Minerals Co. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Raymond James raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Altius Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$28.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$26.40 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Altius Minerals in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. National Bankshares set a C$26.50 target price on Altius Minerals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. TD Securities downgraded Altius Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Altius Minerals from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.64.

Shares of ALS stock opened at C$22.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$20.35. Altius Minerals has a 52 week low of C$15.63 and a 52 week high of C$25.71. The company has a market cap of C$1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.40.

In other news, Director James Digby Ronald Strauss sold 6,000 shares of Altius Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$22.79, for a total transaction of C$136,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$521,663.10.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

