Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Raymond James issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Aya Gold & Silver in a report released on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aya Gold & Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aya Gold & Silver’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Aya Gold & Silver (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$9.38 million for the quarter.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital set a C$17.00 price target on Aya Gold & Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$15.25 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th.

Aya Gold & Silver stock opened at C$7.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.70. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$4.98 and a one year high of C$11.58. The stock has a market cap of C$886.29 million and a PE ratio of -211.94.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located approximately 265 kms east of Agadir in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

