Brokers Issue Forecasts for PacWest Bancorp’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PacWest Bancorp in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s FY2024 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stephens lowered their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

NASDAQ PACW opened at $29.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day moving average of $25.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.45. PacWest Bancorp has a one year low of $21.29 and a one year high of $51.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,086 shares in the company, valued at $26,320,976.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

