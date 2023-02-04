Analysts Offer Predictions for Pentair plc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PNR)

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Pentair in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.77 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Pentair’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pentair’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.31.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $59.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.47. Pentair has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $62.53.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pentair by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

