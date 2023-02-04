Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Raised by Analyst

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) – Equities researchers at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now anticipates that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $4.54 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CP. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$106.23.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.4 %

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

CP opened at C$106.04 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12 month low of C$86.12 and a 12 month high of C$111.43. The company has a market cap of C$98.63 billion and a PE ratio of 33.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$105.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$101.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,569,850.47. In related news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,850.47. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total transaction of C$642,972.47. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,517 shares of company stock worth $1,324,825.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.