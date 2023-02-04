Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) PT Lowered to $30.00

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CEQP. US Capital Advisors downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Crestwood Equity Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crestwood Equity Partners from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Crestwood Equity Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.25.

NYSE CEQP opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.88 and a 1-year high of $32.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Crestwood Equity Partners ( NYSE:CEQP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crestwood Equity Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 8.72%. Sell-side analysts expect that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 1,048.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 437,571 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 20,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Crestwood Equity Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP engages in investment and management of energy midstream assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Storage and Transportation, and Marketing, Supply, and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services, processing, treating, and compression services, and disposal services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays.

