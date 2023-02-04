Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $33.83 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.83.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALGM shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97 and a beta of 1.78. Allegro MicroSystems has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $41.94.

In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 9,059 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $260,536.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,262,936.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Joanne Valente sold 1,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $33,768.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,921,390.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,984 over the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 4.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,633,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,940,000 after acquiring an additional 263,189 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 4.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,152,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,924,000 after buying an additional 170,171 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,041,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,611,000 after buying an additional 11,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,968,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,116,000 after buying an additional 75,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,104,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,833,000 after buying an additional 44,623 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

