DA Davidson Comments on Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). The consensus estimate for Stronghold Digital Mining’s current full-year earnings is ($0.68) per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. B. Riley downgraded Stronghold Digital Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Stronghold Digital Mining to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $29.27 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. Stronghold Digital Mining has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.17.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $24.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.79 million. Stronghold Digital Mining had a negative net margin of 69.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDIG. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,365,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 682.9% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 156,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 136,578 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 878.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 112,999 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Stronghold Digital Mining by 270.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95,307 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.37% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

