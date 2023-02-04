Reviewing AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC) & Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY)

AudioCodes (NASDAQ:AUDC – Get Rating) and Pineapple Energy (NASDAQ:PEGY – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

AudioCodes has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pineapple Energy has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its stock price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AudioCodes and Pineapple Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AudioCodes $248.92 million 2.59 $33.75 million $0.86 23.72 Pineapple Energy $7.01 million 2.35 $2.97 million N/A N/A

Profitability

AudioCodes has higher revenue and earnings than Pineapple Energy.

This table compares AudioCodes and Pineapple Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AudioCodes 10.41% 16.72% 9.65% Pineapple Energy 22.67% -22.30% -13.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.4% of AudioCodes shares are held by institutional investors. 48.8% of AudioCodes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.0% of Pineapple Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for AudioCodes and Pineapple Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AudioCodes 1 1 1 0 2.00 Pineapple Energy 0 0 2 0 3.00

AudioCodes presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.65%. Pineapple Energy has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential upside of 152.25%. Given Pineapple Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pineapple Energy is more favorable than AudioCodes.

Summary

AudioCodes beats Pineapple Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AudioCodes

(Get Rating)

AudioCodes Ltd. is engaged in the provision of communications software, products and productivity solutions for the digital workplace. The firm involves in the development, manufacture, and market of products for transferring voice and data over the internet. Its products include products for Microsoft 365, session border controllers, multi-service business routers, meeting rooms, internet protocol phones, digital and analog media gateways, management products and solutions, and voice applications. The company was founded by Shabtai Adlersberg in 1992 and is headquartered in Lod, Israel.

About Pineapple Energy

(Get Rating)

Pineapple Energy, Inc. focuses on creating a national solar, storage, and energy services company. The company’s vision is to power the energy transition through the grassroots growth of solar electricity paired with battery storage. Its portfolio of brands, Hawaii Energy Connection, E-Gear, Sungevity, and Horizon Solar Power, offers homeowners and small businesses an end-to-end product offering spanning solar, battery storage, and grid services. The company is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

