Critical Review: Nocopi Technologies (NNUP) versus Its Competitors

Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP – Get Rating) is one of 197 public companies in the “Business Services” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Nocopi Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors -10.42% -35.73% -9.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Nocopi Technologies and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nocopi Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Nocopi Technologies Competitors 737 3828 5960 100 2.51

Earnings and Valuation

As a group, “Business Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.58%. Given Nocopi Technologies’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nocopi Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Nocopi Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nocopi Technologies N/A N/A -3,173.39 Nocopi Technologies Competitors $1.42 billion $115.01 million 1,176.34

Nocopi Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Nocopi Technologies. Nocopi Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.0% of Nocopi Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Nocopi Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of shares of all “Business Services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nocopi Technologies peers beat Nocopi Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Nocopi Technologies Company Profile

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

