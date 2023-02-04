Comparing SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) & ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF)

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) and ReNeuron Group (OTCMKTS:RNUGF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and ReNeuron Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust $622.91 million 6.09 $660.64 million $5.82 3.66 ReNeuron Group $540,000.00 10.59 -$13.23 million N/A N/A

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has higher revenue and earnings than ReNeuron Group.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ReNeuron Group has a beta of -12.08, meaning that its share price is 1,308% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and ReNeuron Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 0 2 0 0 2.00 ReNeuron Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust presently has a consensus target price of $31.58, indicating a potential upside of 48.28%. Given SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is more favorable than ReNeuron Group.

Profitability

This table compares SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust and ReNeuron Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust 156.63% 15.11% 7.86% ReNeuron Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust beats ReNeuron Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is a fully integrated commercial and residential REITs, with its strategically located properties in communities across the country. The firm is planning and developing complete, connected, mixed-use communities on its existing retail properties, under it’s wholly-owned residential sub-brand, SmartLiving. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

About ReNeuron Group

ReNeuron Group plc researches, develops, and commercializes cell-based therapies in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development of CTX stem cell therapy candidate for treating stroke disability; and human retinal progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating retinitis pigmentosa, a blindness-causing disease. It also develops CTX-derived exosomes that are in the pre-clinical stage, which are Nano-sized packages of information released by CTX cells. In addition, the company licenses ReNcell products. It has a collaboration agreement with University College London to conduct research into the generation of immune cells from induced pluripotent stem cells for anti-cancer cell therapies. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Pencoed, the United Kingdom.

