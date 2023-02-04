Comparing Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) and BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. BOK Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BOK Financial pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. BOK Financial has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and BOK Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 3.60 $2.28 billion $0.55 9.60 BOK Financial $1.82 billion 3.83 $520.27 million $7.70 13.45

Profitability

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than BOK Financial. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BOK Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and BOK Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 33.03% 10.93% 0.56% BOK Financial 25.56% 11.06% 1.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.2% of BOK Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 56.9% of BOK Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BOK Financial has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and BOK Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 2 2 3 0 2.14 BOK Financial 0 5 1 0 2.17

BOK Financial has a consensus target price of $111.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.18%. Given BOK Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BOK Financial is more favorable than Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ).

Summary

BOK Financial beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, and Funds Management. The Commercial Banking segment includes lending, treasury, and cash management services, as well as customer commodity risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. The Consumer Banking segment offers retail lending and deposit services, lending and deposit services to small business customers served through the retail branch network, and all mortgage banking activities. The Wealth Management segment provides fiduciary services, private bank services, and investment advisory services in all markets, as well as underwriting state and municipal securities. The Funds Management unit manages overall liquidity needs and interest rate risks. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

