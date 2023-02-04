Head to Head Analysis: Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Gatos Silver and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gatos Silver N/A N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gatos Silver and Sibanye Stillwater’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gatos Silver N/A N/A $40.44 million N/A N/A Sibanye Stillwater $11.64 billion 0.64 $2.24 billion $2.07 5.06

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Gatos Silver.

49.1% of Gatos Silver shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Gatos Silver shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Gatos Silver has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Gatos Silver and Sibanye Stillwater, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gatos Silver 0 3 0 0 2.00 Sibanye Stillwater 0 2 5 0 2.71

Gatos Silver currently has a consensus target price of $4.25, indicating a potential downside of 17.64%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $14.73, indicating a potential upside of 40.64%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Gatos Silver.

Summary

Sibanye Stillwater beats Gatos Silver on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico. The company was formerly known as Sunshine Silver Mining & Refining Corporation and changed its name to Gatos Silver, Inc. in October 2020. Gatos Silver, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Ltd. engages in the provision of precious metals mining services. Its portfolio includes the platinum group metal (PGM) operations in the United States, South Africa, and Zimbabwe; gold operations and projects in South Africa; and copper, gold and PGM exploration properties in North and South America. The company was founded on November 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

