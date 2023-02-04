Analyzing Prudential (NYSE:PUK) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO)

Prudential (NYSE:PUK – Get Rating) and FOXO Technologies (NYSE:FOXO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Prudential shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.9% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Prudential shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of FOXO Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Prudential and FOXO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prudential 1 0 3 1 2.80 FOXO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Prudential and FOXO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prudential $26.50 billion 1.69 -$2.04 billion N/A N/A FOXO Technologies $120,000.00 387.24 $4.65 million N/A N/A

FOXO Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Prudential.

Risk & Volatility

Prudential has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FOXO Technologies has a beta of 2.16, meaning that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prudential and FOXO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prudential N/A N/A N/A FOXO Technologies N/A -8.93% -8.72%

About Prudential

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management. The U.S. segment includes fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities (VA), and institutional product offerings. The company was founded on May 30, 1848 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About FOXO Technologies

FOXO Technologies Inc., a technology platform company, focuses on commercializing longevity science through products and services that serve the life insurance industry. The company is developing products and services that combine longevity science with life insurance to support the consumer health and wellness engagement, and to simplify the consumer underwriting journey. It offers FOXO Labs, a services platform that integrates saliva-based epigenetic biomarkers into accelerated underwriting protocols to improve the customer underwriting journey; and FOXO Life, an insurance products platform that offers proprietary life insurance products and third-party life insurance carrier products based on bundling longevity science with life insurance. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

