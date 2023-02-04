SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) vs. RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Head-To-Head Survey

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) and SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RenaissanceRe and SiriusPoint’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $5.06 billion 1.78 -$40.15 million ($25.63) -8.04 SiriusPoint $2.18 billion 0.55 $58.10 million ($3.23) -2.31

SiriusPoint has lower revenue, but higher earnings than RenaissanceRe. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SiriusPoint, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 0 3 1 0 2.25 SiriusPoint 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for RenaissanceRe and SiriusPoint, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus price target of $197.25, suggesting a potential downside of 4.30%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than SiriusPoint.

Risk & Volatility

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SiriusPoint has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and SiriusPoint’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe -20.97% 7.36% 0.99% SiriusPoint -27.35% -24.10% -4.62%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

95.5% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.3% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of SiriusPoint shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats SiriusPoint on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance. The Other segment includes strategic investments, investments unit, corporate expense, capital servicing costs, and non-controlling interests. The company was founded by Neill A. Currie on June 7, 1993, and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About SiriusPoint

(Get Rating)

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond. The company was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.