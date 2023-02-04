Analyzing Allied Gaming & Entertainment (AGAE) & Its Rivals

Allied Gaming & Entertainment (NASDAQ:AGAE – Get Rating) is one of 36 public companies in the “Amusement & recreation services” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Allied Gaming & Entertainment to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.1% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of Allied Gaming & Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of shares of all “Amusement & recreation services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Allied Gaming & Entertainment alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allied Gaming & Entertainment -217.60% -13.49% -12.60% Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors 893.65% -55.31% 83.28%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allied Gaming & Entertainment 0 0 0 0 N/A Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors 18 171 382 4 2.65

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Amusement & recreation services” companies have a potential upside of 26.68%. Given Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allied Gaming & Entertainment has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Allied Gaming & Entertainment has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s rivals have a beta of 1.57, meaning that their average stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Allied Gaming & Entertainment and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allied Gaming & Entertainment $7.08 million $62.87 million -3.18 Allied Gaming & Entertainment Competitors $972.74 million -$48.65 million 2.50

Allied Gaming & Entertainment’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Allied Gaming & Entertainment. Allied Gaming & Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Allied Gaming & Entertainment rivals beat Allied Gaming & Entertainment on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. is an esports entertainment company, which engages in the creation of esports venues and live events for both video games and poker. It operates through the following segments: Poker, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. The Poker, Gaming & Entertainment segment provides televised gaming and entertainment, land-based poker tournaments, and online and mobile poker applications through World Poker Tour (WPT). The E-Sports segment provides multiplayer video game competitions through Allied Esports. The company was founded on May 9, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Gaming & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.