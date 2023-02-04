Analysts Set Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Price Target at $35.94

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.18.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Brinker International from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their target price on Brinker International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Brinker International from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brinker International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Brinker International Stock Up 1.5 %

Brinker International stock opened at $41.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.41 and its 200 day moving average is $31.12. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $44.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.25. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brinker International will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the second quarter valued at about $250,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Brinker International by 139.8% during the third quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 51,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new position in Brinker International in the third quarter worth about $1,147,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 62.6% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in Brinker International by 49.0% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,366,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

