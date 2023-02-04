Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings of $4.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.62. The consensus estimate for Teledyne Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $19.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Teledyne Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $20.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.70 EPS.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $503.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $472.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Teledyne Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $445.00 to $488.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.33.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $433.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.08. Teledyne Technologies has a 1-year low of $325.00 and a 1-year high of $493.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $410.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $391.12.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 14.45%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.56 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teledyne Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 415.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 98 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Teledyne Technologies

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Schack Wesley W. Von sold 1,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.99, for a total transaction of $618,601.41. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,656.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen Finis Blackwood sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.00, for a total transaction of $1,446,522.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $5,109,482. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,315 shares of company stock worth $17,087,532 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, and electronic test and measurement equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.