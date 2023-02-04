Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Precision Drilling Co. Issued By Stifel Firstegy (TSE:PD)

Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD – Get Rating) (NYSE:PDS) – Stifel Firstegy issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Precision Drilling in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Firstegy analyst C. Pereira forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Precision Drilling’s current full-year earnings is $16.16 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Precision Drilling’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $5.49 EPS.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from C$135.00 to C$145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Precision Drilling from C$115.00 to C$140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$175.00 target price (up from C$155.00) on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$74.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.90.

Precision Drilling Price Performance

Precision Drilling Company Profile

PD opened at C$99.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$104.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$92.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.18. Precision Drilling has a 12-month low of C$54.78 and a 12-month high of C$116.60.

(Get Rating)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.