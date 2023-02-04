Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. Increased by Analyst (TSE:SIL)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (TSE:SIL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.67 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.80. The company has a current ratio of 11.87, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.26. SilverCrest Metals has a 12-month low of C$6.30 and a 12-month high of C$12.99.

SilverCrest Metals ( TSE:SIL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$3.55 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

