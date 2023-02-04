Seaport Res Ptn Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE)

Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Vital Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $6.68 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $6.79. The consensus estimate for Vital Energy’s current full-year earnings is $21.17 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Vital Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS and Q1 2024 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

VTLE stock opened at $52.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $889.80 million, a P/E ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 3.35. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47.

In related news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total transaction of $207,412.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,290,788.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.