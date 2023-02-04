Raymond James Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a report released on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for SilverCrest Metals’ Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

NYSEMKT:SILV opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.55 million, a PE ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 143,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 32,400 shares during the last quarter. Lane Generational LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 510,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after purchasing an additional 45,959 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 10,598 shares during the period. 38.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.