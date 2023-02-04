FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Decreased by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.40 million.

Fiera Capital Price Performance

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FSZ. Barclays cut their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$8.17 and a 1-year high of C$10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$964.82 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 156.36%.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

