FY2022 EPS Estimates for Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Decreased by Analyst

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) – Desjardins cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Fiera Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, January 31st. Desjardins analyst G. Ho now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Fiera Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.21 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Fiera Capital’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$160.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$157.40 million.
Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$9.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 207.52. Fiera Capital has a 1-year low of C$8.17 and a 1-year high of C$10.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.86 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.97. The firm has a market cap of C$964.82 million and a P/E ratio of 17.09.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.15%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 156.36%.
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
