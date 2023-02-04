FY2022 EPS Estimates for Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) Lowered by Analyst

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Endeavour Mining’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C($0.17). The company had revenue of C$740.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$745.61 million.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Endeavour Mining in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1,457.00.

Shares of EDV stock opened at C$31.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Endeavour Mining has a 1 year low of C$22.77 and a 1 year high of C$35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.38.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.557 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.51. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. Endeavour Mining’s payout ratio is currently 183.78%.

In other Endeavour Mining news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan purchased 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$16.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,260.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,260. In other news, Director Srinivasan Venkatakrishnan acquired 6,000 shares of Endeavour Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$16.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$100,260. Also, Director Sébastien De Montessus sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.11, for a total transaction of C$4,066,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,318,921.21.

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; Lafigué and Kalana development projects in Côte d'Ivoire and Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Senegal, and Guinea.

