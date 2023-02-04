Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) & A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Head-To-Head Review

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF – Get Rating) and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Saipem and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saipem 0 0 0 0 N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 3 3 3 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Saipem and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saipem N/A N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S 36.91% 61.21% 39.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Saipem and A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saipem $8.13 billion 0.37 -$2.92 billion N/A N/A A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S $61.79 billion 0.70 $17.94 billion $8.20 1.40

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has higher revenue and earnings than Saipem.

Risk and Volatility

Saipem has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S beats Saipem on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling. The Offshore Engineering and Construction segment includes platforms, pipelines, subsea field developments, MMO or Maintenance, Modification, and Operations activities, and the execution of large-scale offshore projects. The Onshore Engineering and Construction segment designs and constructs hydrocarbon production facilities, hydrocarbon treatment facilities, and large onshore treatment and transportation systems and facilities. The Offshore Drilling segment consists of a fleet of vessels for deep water, mid-water, high specifications jack-up, and standard jack-up operations. The Onshore Drilling segment comprises a fleet of drilling rigs for wells in Italy and abroad. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in San Donato Milanese, Italy.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil. The Logisticsco and Services segment comprises freight forwarding, supply chain management, inland haulage, and other logistics services. The Terminals and Towage segment focuses in the gateway terminal activities, towage, and related marine activities. The Manufacturing and Others segment involves inthe production of reefer and dry containers, providing off-shore supply service, and trading and other businesses. The company was founded by Arnold Peter Møller and Peter Mærsk Møller on April 16, 1904 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

