Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) versus Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Financial Survey

Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Rating) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Alimco Financial and Rambus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rambus $328.30 million 14.28 $18.33 million ($0.23) -189.64

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than Alimco Financial.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Rambus 0 1 5 0 2.83

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Alimco Financial and Rambus, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Rambus has a consensus price target of $44.00, suggesting a potential upside of 0.87%. Given Rambus’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

Risk and Volatility

Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its stock price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.3, meaning that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Rambus shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Rambus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Alimco Financial and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A Rambus -5.69% 20.24% 15.01%

Summary

Rambus beats Alimco Financial on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

About Rambus

Rambus, Inc. engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A. Horowitz in March 1990 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

