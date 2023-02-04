UBS Group Reiterates “€182.00” Price Target for Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1)

UBS Group set a €182.00 ($197.83) price objective on Hannover Rück (FRA:HNR1 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays set a €158.10 ($171.85) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €225.00 ($244.57) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €185.00 ($201.09) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($228.26) price objective on Hannover Rück in a report on Wednesday.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Price Performance

Hannover Rück stock opened at €179.90 ($195.54) on Wednesday. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of €94.75 ($102.99) and a 12 month high of €116.37 ($126.49). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €185.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €165.55.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property, casualty, facultative, catastrophe XL, structured reinsurance, and insurance-linked securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.