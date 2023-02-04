Contrasting Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) & Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) and Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Bone Biologics has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.6% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.8% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by institutional investors. 71.5% of Bone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.0% of Milestone Scientific shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bone Biologics N/A -45.21% -43.25% Milestone Scientific -83.47% -57.29% -44.46%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Bone Biologics and Milestone Scientific’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Bone Biologics and Milestone Scientific, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bone Biologics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bone Biologics presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, indicating a potential upside of 675.86%. Given Bone Biologics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bone Biologics is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bone Biologics and Milestone Scientific’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A Milestone Scientific $9.41 million 5.15 -$6.82 million ($0.12) -5.86

Bone Biologics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Milestone Scientific.

Summary

Bone Biologics beats Milestone Scientific on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bone Biologics

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc. is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs. Its solutions include CompuFlo Epidural, CathCheck Verification System, and Single Tooth Anesthesia System. The company was founded on August 17, 1989 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

