Contrasting 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

3M (NYSE:MMM) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3M and Inari Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3M $34.23 billion 1.90 $5.78 billion $10.15 11.58 Inari Medical $276.98 million 11.35 $9.84 million ($0.42) -139.57

3M has higher revenue and earnings than Inari Medical. Inari Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 3M, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3M 16.88% 39.72% 12.46% Inari Medical -6.23% -6.02% -5.06%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares 3M and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for 3M and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3M 3 9 0 0 1.75 Inari Medical 0 1 9 0 2.90

3M currently has a consensus price target of $125.92, indicating a potential upside of 7.18%. Inari Medical has a consensus price target of $90.60, indicating a potential upside of 54.55%. Given Inari Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than 3M.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.6% of 3M shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of 3M shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of Inari Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

3M has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inari Medical has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About 3M

3M Co. is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules. The Transportation and Electronics segment includes electronics, automotive and aerospace, commercial solutions, advanced materials, and transportation safety. The Health Care segment offers medical and surgical supplies, skin health and infection prevention products, oral care solutions, separation and purification sciences, health information systems, inhalation and transdermal drug delivery systems, and food safety products. The Consumer segment covers consumer healthcare, home care, home improvement, and stationery and office products, such as consumer bandages, braces, supports, respirators, cleaning products, retail abrasives, picture hanging, and consumer air quality solutions.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc., a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism. It also offers FlowSaver; FlowStasis, a large bore suture retention device designed to address various aspects of venous access site; and FlowTriever 2, a new disk shape designed to capture and remove wall adherent clot and shorten treatment. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

