Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Vonovia (ETR:VNA) a €37.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €37.00 ($40.22) target price on Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VNA has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($28.26) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays set a €28.00 ($30.43) price objective on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.60 ($41.96) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($36.96) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($42.39) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of ETR:VNA opened at €27.40 ($29.78) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of €25.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72. The company has a market capitalization of $21.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €18.59 ($20.20) and a 12-month high of €51.30 ($55.76).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.