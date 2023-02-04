Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).

Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th were given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

