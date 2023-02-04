Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.61) price objective on the cell phone carrier’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on VOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.24) price objective on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 195 ($2.41) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.11) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 85 ($1.05) target price on Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 120 ($1.48) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 119.73 ($1.48).
Shares of Vodafone Group Public stock opened at GBX 91.14 ($1.13) on Wednesday. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.03) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £24.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,519.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
