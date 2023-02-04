Critical Review: Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Hour Loop and LightInTheBox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Hour Loop alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $76.11 million 1.16 $4.78 million N/A N/A LightInTheBox $446.10 million 0.31 $13.13 million N/A N/A

LightInTheBox has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of LightInTheBox shares are held by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 62.2% of LightInTheBox shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Hour Loop and LightInTheBox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12% LightInTheBox 0.03% 0.24% 0.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Hour Loop and LightInTheBox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 LightInTheBox 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hour Loop presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.63%. Given Hour Loop’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than LightInTheBox.

Summary

Hour Loop beats LightInTheBox on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

(Get Rating)

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About LightInTheBox

(Get Rating)

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online. The Services and Others segment consists of logistics and other value-added services such as marketing services, primarily to small businesses in China and suppliers. The company was founded by Qu Ji Guo, Xin Wen, Liang Zhang, Jun Liu, and Chit Chau in June 2007 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Hour Loop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hour Loop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.