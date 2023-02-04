Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €27.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($29.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($27.17) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.65) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.50 ($32.07) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group set a €26.40 ($28.70) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €23.00 ($25.00) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of DTE opened at €20.16 ($21.91) on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($13.83) and a one year high of €18.13 ($19.71). The business has a fifty day moving average of €19.67 and a 200 day moving average of €19.03.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

